Judge Arshad Malik’s security increased after video scandal

A large number of policemen have been deployed outside the Accountability Court.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) The security of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik’s chamber has been beefed up following the controversial video leaked by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

According to media reports, the security outside his chamber has been increased after his video was released.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik has said the video shown on Saturday by PML-N leader Maryam Safdar at a news conference is fake and assumptive.

Explaining his position on the video attributed to him, he said it is contrary to facts.

He stated that news conference was aimed at making his decisions controversial and to achieve political motives. He said legal action should be taken action the elements behind this video.

Judge Arshad Malik clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context. The judge said that it is important to bring the truth to the fore following the news conference of Maryam Safdar.

He said that he was offered bribe many a times when he was hearing cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He pointed out that he acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship and convicted him in Al-Aziziya case on the basis of evidence.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.