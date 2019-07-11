Judge Arshad Malik’s video is fake: Forensic report

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The video has ‘fast forward’ effect and there is a contrast in its motion.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) A private tv channel while claiming to have gotten the forensic report of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik’s video, has stated that the video is fake.

Citing the forensic report, BOL news claimed that several video frames were joined in one or two audio frames.

The video has ‘fast forward’ effect and there is a contrast in its motion. The video also used the technique of swaping faces.

The forensic report further stated that the spikes of audio and video are usually on the same level which is not the case in this clip.

The video has dual encoding and irregular frames while the audio bass also has a wave.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.