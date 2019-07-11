UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Arshad Malik’s Video Is Fake: Forensic Report

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 44 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:57 PM

Judge Arshad Malik’s video is fake: Forensic report

The video has ‘fast forward’ effect and there is a contrast in its motion.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) A private tv channel while claiming to have gotten the forensic report of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik’s video, has stated that the video is fake.

Citing the forensic report, BOL news claimed that several video frames were joined in one or two audio frames.

The video has ‘fast forward’ effect and there is a contrast in its motion. The video also used the technique of swaping faces.

The forensic report further stated that the spikes of audio and video are usually on the same level which is not the case in this clip.

The video has dual encoding and irregular frames while the audio bass also has a wave.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bol Nasir Same TV Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

Education systems must adapt to modern demands, sa ..

13 minutes ago

Baby Sultan, wife Alizey wish Feroze Khan on birth ..

14 minutes ago

England draw first blood in World Cup semi against ..

11 minutes ago

Peskov Criticizes Hasty Conclusions About Alleged ..

11 minutes ago

Fumigation campaign launched against Congo virus

11 minutes ago

Graves dug in missing teen search empty: Vatican

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.