Judge Arshid Malik alleged video case: LHC summons administrative committee meeting

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th August, 2019) Chief Justice Lahore High Court has summoned court administrative committee meeting tomorrow on August 26 to review alleged video of Judge Arshad Malik matter.Administrative body will comprise 7 judges.Chief Justice LHC Sardar Shamim Khan will chair the meeting.

Senior Judge Justice Mamoon ur Rashid Sheikh, Justice Qasim, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Amin u Din Khan, Justice Amir Bhatti and Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan will be included in the committee.IHC has already removed Judge Arshad Malik from the post of Accountability Court Judge after suspending him.Committee will decide about sacking or otherwise the judge from his post .