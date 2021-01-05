Judge awards death sentence in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jand Arshad Iqbal awarded death sentence to Anwar Abbas and six months imprisonment for non-payment of Rs 500,000 in the notorious murder case of Injara police station

The incident was based on a domestic dispute, mother of Anwar Abbas lodged FIR against him on brutally murder of her daughter.