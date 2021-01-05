UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Awards Death Sentence In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:16 PM

Judge awards death sentence in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jand Arshad Iqbal awarded death sentence to Anwar Abbas and six months imprisonment for non-payment of Rs 500,000 in the notorious murder case of Injara police station

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Jand Arshad Iqbal awarded death sentence to Anwar Abbas and six months imprisonment for non-payment of Rs 500,000 in the notorious murder case of Injara police station.

The incident was based on a domestic dispute, mother of Anwar Abbas lodged FIR against him on brutally murder of her daughter.

Related Topics

Murder Police Station Jand FIR

Recent Stories

Georgia voting in polls that could shape Biden pre ..

2 minutes ago

Vietnam suspends flights from South Africa, UK ove ..

2 minutes ago

Iran steps up nuclear programme, holds South Korea ..

2 minutes ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights in the country: P ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab law minister brief Prime Minister on legisl ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Says US Actions 'Root Cause' of Iran Resumi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.