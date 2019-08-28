(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A special court judge on Wednesday declined to hear a narcotics case against former law minister Rana Sanaullah on learning that his services had been repatriated to Lahore High Court.

The judge adjourned further hearing of the case and bail petition filed by Rana Sanaullah till September 7.

Judge Masood Arshad conducted the case proceedings wherein Rana Sanaullah was produced on expiry of his judicial remand, amid strict security.

The defence counsel questioned the video submitted by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials regarding recovery of drugs from Rana Sanaullah and contended that all allegations were baseless. He pleaded with the court for grant of bail to his client.

However, ANF prosecutor submitted that he required some time for studying the case as it was entrusted to him last night.

At this, the court adjourned hearing of the matter for some time while allowing ANF prosecutor's request.

After a break of one hour the judge resumed the proceedings and observed that he could not hear the matter any more as he had been repatriated to the Lahore High Court.

"I have received the notification through Whatsapp", he added.

The judge said that all cases were equal for him. Whether it is case of Rana Sanaullah or other,the court would have decided the matter on merit,the judge observed in response to defence counsel's comments.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till September 7 while extending judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ANF had already filed interim challan in the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah. It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore.