MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :District and Sessions Judge Muzaffargarh Saeedullah Mughal distributed 141 motorcycles among the court bailiffs here on Tuesday.

The motorcycle distribution ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Adal.

Senior Civil Judge Umar Farooq Awan and noted lawyers were also present in the ceremony.