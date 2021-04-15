Judge frees 5 allegedly involved in minor cases

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Attock district jail's five prisoners allegedly involved in petty crimes Thursday awarded 'get out of jail free card' during a surprise visit of Additional District and Sessions Judge Attock Ali Raza.

Judicial Magistrate Yasir Tanveer, Jail Superintendent Farrukh Rasheed, Deputy Superintendent Afzaal Ahmed Warriach and other jail officers were also present on the occasion.

Ali Raza toured the hospital, kitchen, different barracks, public call office, juvenile cell and review the progress of students there.

He was of the view that prisoners were being provided training opportunities in the different vocational skills in a bid to make them useful citizens.

He urged them to take full advantage of those facilities as they would bring a significant change in their lives.

He termed the children as the future of the country and there must be adequate arrangements for their professional training in the jails.

He also visited the vocational training center where young prisoners learn different technical skills like repair of electrical appliances to help them earn livelihood after completing their sentences.

Ali Raza expressed his satisfaction over the quality of facilities being provided to the inmates inside the jail.

He issued release orders of five inmates involved in minor offences so that they could celebrate their Eid with their loved ones.