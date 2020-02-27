UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Hearing Delhi Brutality Case Moved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:23 PM

Judge hearing Delhi brutality case moved

New Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar, who grilled the Indian centre and state government on Wednesday over the violence in the Indian capital that left 28 dead and over 200 injured, has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :New Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar, who grilled the Indian centre and state government on Wednesday over the violence in the Indian capital that left 28 dead and over 200 injured, has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

According to Kashmir Media Service the notification of the transfer of Justice Muralidhar, the third highest judge of the Delhi High Court, was issued on Wednesday night by the Indian government.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Muralidhar had said, "We cannot let another 1984-like event happen in this country" and asked the government � at the centre and in Delhi � to work together to combat unrelenting violence that hit parts of the national capital for a fourth consecutive day.

The comment came after a tension-filled hearing in which videos of hate speeches by four BJP leaders � Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma � were played during a hearing seeking filing of FIRs against those who incited and participated in the violence in northeast Delhi, the Indian media reports.

The Indian government's transfer notification read: "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consolation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shree Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court."The Delhi High Court Bar Association had last week condemned the transfer and demanded the Supreme Court collegiums to recall the move.

Related Topics

Hearing India Injured Dead Delhi Chief Justice Supreme Court Punjab New Delhi Media Event Government Court

Recent Stories

Flight operation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia co ..

8 minutes ago

Fake currency: two caught in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Drug pusher arrested, 3kg charas seized in Faisala ..

6 minutes ago

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

6 minutes ago

Punjab first polio case of 2020 surfaced in DG Kh ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi-based coronavirus patient stable: Health o ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.