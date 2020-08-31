Judge implicated in murder case cleared by DNA test report

A judge implicated in a murder case has been cleared by the DNA test report which was shared with the Jamshoro district police on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A judge implicated in a murder case has been cleared by the DNA test report which was shared with the Jamshoro district police on Monday.

According to a police official, a negative DNA report about the civil judge and judicial magistrate Imtiaz Bhutto had been received.

A woman, Salma Brohi, had accused the judge of subjecting her to molestation in his judicial chamber in Sehwan town on January 13.

The judge was subsequently suspended and the police initiated an inquiry against him.

The incident's FIR was lodged on the state's complaint at Sehwan police station.

The official said that the DNA sample of Nisar Brohi, with whom Salma had contracted a court marriage, had matched with the woman.