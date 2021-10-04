UrduPoint.com

Judge Issues Order Release Of Ten Inmates During Jail Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Judge issues order release of ten inmates during Jail visit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Asif Majeed Awan, along with Magistrate Nasir Javed Toor Monday visited the Central Jail, Adiala and ordered the release of ten prisoners involved in minor crimes.

The AD&SJ also inspected different blocks of the jail and interacted with the patients admitted to the jail's hospital.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the prisoners in the jail and praised the administration for taking effective measures dealing with dengue and corona spread.

On the occasion, Jail Superintendent Arshad Ali Waracih briefed the Judges about the arrangements made for prisoners' at the Jail.

