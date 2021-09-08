UrduPoint.com

Judge Issues Release Order Of Twelve Inmates During Jail Visit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

Judge issues release order of twelve inmates during Jail visit

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Asif Majeed Awan, along with senior Civil Judge Malik Shahid Awan and Civil Judge Nasir Javed Toor, Wednesday visited the Central Jail, Adiala and ordered the releasing of twelve prisoners involved in minor crime cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Asif Majeed Awan, along with senior Civil Judge Malik Shahid Awan and Civil Judge Nasir Javed Toor, Wednesday visited the Central Jail, Adiala and ordered the releasing of twelve prisoners involved in minor crime cases.

The AD&SJ also inspected different blocks of the jail and interacted with the students at vocational training center.

He also took round of the Langar Khana and checked meal and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

The AD&SJ directed the officials to improve the cleanliness arrangements at the Jail.

On the occasion Jail Superintendent briefed the Judges about the arrangements made for prisoners' at the Jail's hospital.

Related Topics

Jail Nasir

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

4 minutes ago
 UAE, a safe destination for global investments dur ..

UAE, a safe destination for global investments during economic uncertainty

49 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss ..

Saqr Ghobash, Georgian Parliament Speaker discuss parliamentary and economic coo ..

1 hour ago
 13 criminals including 2 members of dacoit gang he ..

13 criminals including 2 members of dacoit gang held

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA asks power consumers to report overbilling, ..

NEPRA asks power consumers to report overbilling, if any

4 minutes ago
 Finland to Issue COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates ..

Finland to Issue COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates For Inoculated Abroad - Healt ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.