Judge issues release order of twelve inmates during Jail visit

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Asif Majeed Awan, along with senior Civil Judge Malik Shahid Awan and Civil Judge Nasir Javed Toor, Wednesday visited the Central Jail, Adiala and ordered the releasing of twelve prisoners involved in minor crime cases.

The AD&SJ also inspected different blocks of the jail and interacted with the students at vocational training center.

He also took round of the Langar Khana and checked meal and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

The AD&SJ directed the officials to improve the cleanliness arrangements at the Jail.

On the occasion Jail Superintendent briefed the Judges about the arrangements made for prisoners' at the Jail's hospital.