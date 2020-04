Judge Jalaluddin buries in Sukkur

Additional Sessions Judge Karachi Jalaluddin Soomro buried in his native graveyard at village Garhi Moti, district Khairpur on Sunday evening

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Karachi Jalaluddin Soomro buried in his native graveyard at village Garhi Moti, district Khairpur on Sunday evening.

People from all walks of life, including judges, members of lawyers' fraternity, members of civil society, politicians and others attended his funeral prayers.

Jalaluddin Soomro was passed away after a cardiac arrest.