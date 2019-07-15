UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Muhammad Bshir To Be Given Charge Of AC-II

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:34 PM

Judge Muhammad Bshir to be given charge of AC-II

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday recommended the Ministry of Law and Justice to give an additional charge of Accountability Court-II Islamabad to Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday recommended the Ministry of Law and Justice to give an additional charge of Accountability Court-II Islamabad to Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The Registrar Office of IHC had served a letter to the Law Ministry on directives of Acting Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq regarding the recommendation.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the ministry had stopped Judge Arshad Malik from working as Accountability Court-II Judge after a controversial video came into public. The IHC had recommended the ministry to remove the judge from his post.

Judge Arshad Malik had also submitted an affidavit to IHC describing the PML-N activists' tactics for blackmailing and harassing him to get a favorable judgment in trial against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in graft references.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Islamabad High Court Post From Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

PTI govt determines to bring back looted money fro ..

45 seconds ago

FBR clarifies no sales tax imposes on wheat flour, ..

47 seconds ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to hold 'Awami March' on July 19

49 seconds ago

FBR to seeks power division's support for implemen ..

50 seconds ago

Whole society to play role in eliminating corrupti ..

20 minutes ago

International Organization for Migration Condemns ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.