Judge Muhammad Bshir to be given charge of AC-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Monday recommended the Ministry of Law and Justice to give an additional charge of Accountability Court-II Islamabad to Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The Registrar Office of IHC had served a letter to the Law Ministry on directives of Acting Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq regarding the recommendation.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the ministry had stopped Judge Arshad Malik from working as Accountability Court-II Judge after a controversial video came into public. The IHC had recommended the ministry to remove the judge from his post.

Judge Arshad Malik had also submitted an affidavit to IHC describing the PML-N activists' tactics for blackmailing and harassing him to get a favorable judgment in trial against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in graft references.