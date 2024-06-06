Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana, relinquished his charge on Thursday after completion of his deputation period of three years.

The services of the Accountability Court Judge are returned to the Lahore High Court.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana was hearing important cases at the Accountability Court including the cases of Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif ,190 million Pounds corruption case.

The Accountability Court No. 2 Judge Muhammad Ali Waraich has been given the additional charge of Accountability Court No. 1 for 3 months.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification in this regard.