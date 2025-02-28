Open Menu

Judge Orders Release Of 10 Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Judge orders release of 10 prisoners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional District & Sessions Judge Rehan Bashir and Senior Civil Judge Criminal Muhammad Jamil visited the central jail, here on Friday and ordered for release of 10 inmates, imprisoned in petty cases.

He inspected the jail hospital, kitchen, barracks, cells and checked the quality of food.

He also checked the administrative and security arrangements in the jail and expressed satisfaction with the steps taken by the jail administration.

Superintendent Jail Sajid briefed the judge about the arrangements.

