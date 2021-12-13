Judge orders release of 15 prisoners

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Shafique Ahmed Shafi visited Central Jail and ordered the release of 15 prisoners here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Shafique Ahmed Shafi visited Central Jail and ordered the release of 15 prisoners here on Monday.

Judicial Magistrate Aurangzeb Warraich also accompanied the judge.

The AD&SJ inspected treatment facilities in the jail hospital, kitchen and facilities at barracks.

He also listened to the problems of prisoners and assured them of their address. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to prisoners in the jail.

Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Asgar Ali briefed the Session Judge about administrative and security measures in the jail.