Judge orders release of 19 prisoners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Khalid Bashir ordered the release of 19 prisoners from central jail on personal surety bonds, here on Friday.

The D&SJ, along with judicial magistrate, visited the jail where he was briefed by Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Muhammad Asgar about security measures adopted inside and outside the jail premises.

The judicial officers inspected jail's hospital, kitchen and barracks. They listened to problems of prisoners.

They also inquired after the patient prisoners in hospital and prayed for their early recovery.