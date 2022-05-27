UrduPoint.com

Judge Orders Release Of 19 Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Judge orders release of 19 prisoners

District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Khalid Bashir ordered the release of 19 prisoners from central jail on personal surety bonds, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Khalid Bashir ordered the release of 19 prisoners from central jail on personal surety bonds, here on Friday.

The D&SJ, along with judicial magistrate, visited the jail where he was briefed by Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Muhammad Asgar about security measures adopted inside and outside the jail premises.

The judicial officers inspected jail's hospital, kitchen and barracks. They listened to problems of prisoners.

They also inquired after the patient prisoners in hospital and prayed for their early recovery.

Related Topics

Jail From

Recent Stories

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

7 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

7 minutes ago
 KP stuns Pakistan Jrs. team in Sardar Muhammad Zar ..

KP stuns Pakistan Jrs. team in Sardar Muhammad Zareen Memorial Volleyball

2 minutes ago
 Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament postponed

Veterans Memorial Basketball Tournament postponed

2 minutes ago
 Namibia expects over 500,000 int'l tourists arriva ..

Namibia expects over 500,000 int'l tourists arrivals in 2022

15 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Fri ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices higher Friday

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.