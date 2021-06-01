Judge orders release of 8 prisoners during surprise visit to Attock Jail

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :At least eight prisoners in Attock Jail got get-out-of-jail-free cards on the surprise visit of an Additional District and Sessions Judge to the jail here Tuesday. All the released prisoners were doing time for petty crimes.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Attock Irfan Ahmed Sheikh during his visit to the Attock District Jail, ordered release of eight different prisoners on personal bonds so that these prisoners could live with their respective families.

On this occasion, Judicial Magistrate Kamran Zaheer Abbassi, Jail Superintendent Farrukh Rasheed, Deputy Superintendent Afzaal Ahmed Warriach and other jail officers were also present.

The Sessions Judge also took rounds of the hospital, kitchen, different barracks, public call office established for prisoners, juvenile jail and checked the status of different development projects under construction. He expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness, food quality, security and arrangements made for enforcement of SOPs. He also appreciated the jail administration on the exemplary cleanliness in the barracks and kitchen.

During his visit to the jail hospital, he spent a considerable time with prisoners admitted there.