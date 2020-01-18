Judge orders release of eight prisoners from jail

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Khizar Hayyat Saturday ordered for release of eight undertrial prisoners from district jail, who were involved in petty offenses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Khizar Hayyat Saturday ordered for release of eight undertrial prisoners from district jail, who were involved in petty offenses.

During the Muzaffargarh district jail visit, he was accompanied by Civil Judge Muhammad Irfan, Suprintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Suprintendent Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other officers of the jail.

The judges visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks.

He also interviewed undertrial prisoners and their relatives present in the waiting room.

They also checked quality of food being provided to prisoners and expressed satisfaction on its quality.