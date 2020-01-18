UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Orders Release Of Eight Prisoners From Jail

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:23 PM

Judge orders release of eight prisoners from jail

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Khizar Hayyat Saturday ordered for release of eight undertrial prisoners from district jail, who were involved in petty offenses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Khizar Hayyat Saturday ordered for release of eight undertrial prisoners from district jail, who were involved in petty offenses.

During the Muzaffargarh district jail visit, he was accompanied by Civil Judge Muhammad Irfan, Suprintendent Jail Amir Umer Qureshi, Deputy Suprintendent Rao Nadeem Iqbal and other officers of the jail.

The judges visited different sections of the jail including waiting room, canteen, kitchen, jail hospital and barracks.

He also interviewed undertrial prisoners and their relatives present in the waiting room.

They also checked quality of food being provided to prisoners and expressed satisfaction on its quality.

Related Topics

Jail Visit Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

Sindh Public Service Commission recommends 86 cand ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Board Inter Collegiate Karate championship ..

3 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur arrests two Executive Engineers in Rs 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Two women injured in roof collapse in Khanewal

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast

11 minutes ago

Preparations to conduct Local Government elections ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.