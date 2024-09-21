Judge PHC Visits Sub Jail Swabi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Judge Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Ejaz Anwar on Saturday visited Sub Jail Swabi and visited its various sections.
He was accompanied by Registrar PHC, Ikhtiar Khan and Additonal District and Session Judge, Zahim Ahmad.
Justice Ejaz Ahmad inspected jail building, visited jail barracks and inquired about the number of inmates and facilities being provided to prisoners.
He also met with inmates and listened to their problems.
He also directed to free 36 prisoners involved in petty nature crimes. Later, he also visited Swabi Judicial Complex and met with judicial officers.
APP/soa-mds/
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizens concerned over rising street crime in Multan37 seconds ago
-
BISP releases quarterly tranche in Sargodha41 seconds ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for hoarding, profiteering10 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris continue to suffer under Indian occupation as 'world observes day of peace': report20 minutes ago
-
Govt measures show positive signs in each sector: Rana Mashhood20 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police releases performance report20 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program21 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms commitment to peace31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms party’s commitment to justice, democracy31 minutes ago
-
FBR sets Sept 30 deadline for income tax returns, no extension to be granted: Spokesperson31 minutes ago
-
700 kanal state and reclaimed in Khanewal41 minutes ago
-
House gutted41 minutes ago