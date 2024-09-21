Open Menu

Judge PHC Visits Sub Jail Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Judge Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Ejaz Anwar on Saturday visited Sub Jail Swabi and visited its various sections.

He was accompanied by Registrar PHC, Ikhtiar Khan and Additonal District and Session Judge, Zahim Ahmad.

Justice Ejaz Ahmad inspected jail building, visited jail barracks and inquired about the number of inmates and facilities being provided to prisoners.

He also met with inmates and listened to their problems.

He also directed to free 36 prisoners involved in petty nature crimes. Later, he also visited Swabi Judicial Complex and met with judicial officers.

APP/soa-mds/

