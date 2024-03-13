Open Menu

Judge Recuses Himself From Hearing Parvez Elahi Plea

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Judge recuses himself from hearing Parvez Elahi plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi Wednesday recused himself from hearing a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for provision of details of cases registered against him.

The judge referred the petition to LHC chief justice with a request for fixing it before another bench.

Last month, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approached the court for provision of details of cases registered against him. He impleaded inspector general of police Punjab and others as respondents through the petition. He submitted that the police and others had registered cases against him on different grounds, but their details were not being provided to him. He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to provide complete details of cases registered against him.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Chief Minister Police Punjab From Court

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

23 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

43 minutes ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

55 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

8 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

8 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

8 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

8 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

8 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

8 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan