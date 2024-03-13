Judge Recuses Himself From Hearing Parvez Elahi Plea
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi Wednesday recused himself from hearing a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for provision of details of cases registered against him.
The judge referred the petition to LHC chief justice with a request for fixing it before another bench.
Last month, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approached the court for provision of details of cases registered against him. He impleaded inspector general of police Punjab and others as respondents through the petition. He submitted that the police and others had registered cases against him on different grounds, but their details were not being provided to him. He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to provide complete details of cases registered against him.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NUML Professors remembered2 minutes ago
-
Rescue team provide help to DSP, two personnel in accident2 minutes ago
-
AIOU uploads merit lists of M Phil and PhD programs2 minutes ago
-
Danish envoy discusses wastewater treatment plant with DC3 minutes ago
-
Admin taking solid steps to reduce prices of daily use items: DC Rwp3 minutes ago
-
DC conducts inspection of markets, imposes heavy fines on profiteers3 minutes ago
-
LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri3 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing on journalists' case3 minutes ago
-
Over 112,000 food hampers distributed among deserving families3 minutes ago
-
ICP nab 12 outlaws; drugs, weapons seized3 minutes ago
-
14 DSPs reshuffled in DI Khan division3 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Qasr-e-Behbood, reviews ongoing initiatives13 minutes ago