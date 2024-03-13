Judge recuses himself from hearing Parvez Elahi plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi Wednesday recused himself from hearing a petition, filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for provision of details of cases registered against him.

The judge referred the petition to LHC chief justice with a request for fixing it before another bench.

Last month, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had approached the court for provision of details of cases registered against him. He impleaded inspector general of police Punjab and others as respondents through the petition. He submitted that the police and others had registered cases against him on different grounds, but their details were not being provided to him. He pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to provide complete details of cases registered against him.