Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Judge Refers Plea For Removing Imran As Party Chief To LHC CJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chief to LHC CJ

A Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge on Tuesday referred a petition, seeking directions to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as party chief, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge on Tuesday referred a petition, seeking directions to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as party chief, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench.

The judge noted that another identical petition was pending before Justice Abid Hussain Chattha, therefore, it would be appropriate to fix the petition before him.

Justice Anwaar Hussain had heard the petition filed by Advocate Afaq Ahmad, a day earlier, and reserved its verdict after the petitioner-counsel requested to send the petition to another bench.

The court allowing the request referred the petition to LHC chief justice with request to fix it before another bench.

The petitioner-counsel had submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and he had no legal standing to continue as PTI chairman. He requested the court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan From Court

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Repo ..

Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises deli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises delimitation schedule for Islamaba ..

10 minutes ago
 Swiss parliament fumes over Credit Suisse collapse ..

Swiss parliament fumes over Credit Suisse collapse

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani industry can't compete international mar ..

Pakistani industry can't compete international market without curbing technical ..

6 minutes ago
 Two found dead after flooding in Israel

Two found dead after flooding in Israel

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.