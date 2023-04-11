Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chief to LHC CJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge on Tuesday referred a petition, seeking directions to remove Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as party chief, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench.

The judge noted that another identical petition was pending before Justice Abid Hussain Chattha, therefore, it would be appropriate to fix the petition before him.

Justice Anwaar Hussain had heard the petition filed by Advocate Afaq Ahmad, a day earlier, and reserved its verdict after the petitioner-counsel requested to send the petition to another bench.

The court allowing the request referred the petition to LHC chief justice with request to fix it before another bench.

The petitioner-counsel had submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and he had no legal standing to continue as PTI chairman. He requested the court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman.