Judge Rejects Bail Pleas Of Accused Of A Journalist's Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:42 PM

Judge rejects bail pleas of accused of a journalist's murder

In the murder case of journalist Ilyas Warsi the 3rd Additional District and Session Judge rejected the bail pleas of the murder accused Ahmed Ansari and Shoaib Rajput here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :In the murder case of journalist Ilyas Warsi the 3rd Additional District and Session Judge rejected the bail pleas of the murder accused Ahmed Ansari and Shoaib Rajput here on Saturday.

The accused had submitted their bail application in the court which was heard on Saturday before the judge rejected their plea.

Both Ansari and Rajput were arrested on June 28 in connection with the murder.

Warsi, 58 years old, was found dead in his apartment in Raheem Center on June 15.

