Judge Release 26 Prisoners From Central Jail

7 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Judge release 26 prisoners from central jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muhammad Tanveer Akbar visited Central Jail and ordered for the release of 26 prisoners, involved in petty crimes, here on Sunday.

Judicial Magistrate Aurangzeb Warraich also accompanied the D&SJ during the visit.

The judge inspected provision of facilities in hospital, kitchen and barracks of the jail. He also listened to the problems of the inmates. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to prisoners in the jail.

Superintendent Jail Asgar Ali briefed the visiting judge about administrative and security measures in the jail.

