Judge Releases 37 Accused Involved In Petty Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Lahore Qaiser Nazir Butt on Wednesday ordered to release 37 accused involved in petty crimes.

The D&SJ passed the orders during a meeting with superintendents of Camp Jail and Kot Lakhpat Jail through video link from his office.

During the meeting, Camp Jail superintendent produced 36 accused involved in petty crimes whereas Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent also produced one accused.

The judge, after reviewing their record, ordered the superintendents to release the accused.

The D&SJ was also informerd by superintendents about medical facilities being provided to prisoners.

The judge directed the superintendents to ensure precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

