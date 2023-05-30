UrduPoint.com

Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq Laid To Rest In Rawalakot

May 30, 2023

Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq laid to rest in Rawalakot

District & Sessions Judge Mirpur Sardar Amjad Ishaq, who was shot dead allegedly by the bandits at his private residence at Bahria Town in Rawalpindi the other day, was laid to rest in Rawalakot on Tuesday

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th May, 2023 ):District & Sessions Judge Mirpur Sardar Amjad Ishaq, who was shot dead allegedly by the bandits at his private residence at Bahria Town in Rawalpindi the other day, was laid to rest in Rawalakot on Tuesday.

"Armed dacoits broke into the house of Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq at his residence at Bahria Town Housing Society in Rawalpindi and gunned down when he resisted their move of robbery," said police, quoting family members.

Meanwhile, Rawat police has reportedly registered a case and started investigations.

The late judge was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at his native village Hoorna Mehra in Rawalakot district in the presence of thousands of mourners belonging to all walks of life, including officials of superior and subordinate judiciary, lawyers, civil administration, social and political workers, members of the business fraternity and other segments of the civil society from various parts of AJK.

Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq, hailing from Rawalakot district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, served as the district & sessions judge in various districts of the state during his long distinguished career.

In response to the call of Azad Jammu Kashmir Bar Council, the legal community at all tehsil and district bar associations observed day-long mourning to express grief over the gruesome murder of the said judge.

In response to the decision of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court, all the courts including AJK HC Headquarter Muzaffarabad, circuit benches at Rawalakot, Mirpur, Kotli and district courts remained closed to mourn the tragic demise of the judge.

