Judge Sheikh Rashid Majeed posted as Chairperson, Appellate Tribunal AJK Inland Revenue

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Mar, 2023 ):A senior officer of AJK judiciary – District & Sessions Judge Sheikh Rashid Majeed has been inducted as Judicial Member / Chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, Azad Govt. of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, for the purposes of the ibid ordinance, an official notification said.

He was earlier serving as Election Tribunal AJK, according to the notification.

" In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 130 (5) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the President Azad Jammu & Kashmir, in consultation with the Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir, has been pleased to appoint Sheikh Rashid Majeed, District & Sessions Judge, presently serving as Election Tribunal, as a Judicial Member / Chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, for the purposes of the ibid ordinance, the official notification issued by the Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human rights Department on Friday said.

He has been replaced by a senior officer of the AJK judiciary - Judge Chaudhary Muhammad Munir, presently serving as District & Sessions Judge Rawalakot, who has been appointed as Election Tribunal Azad Jammu Kashmir, by the Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Jammu Kashmir after consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to another official notification issued by Azad Jammu Kashmir Election Commission Secretariat, on Saturday.