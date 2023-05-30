Judge Shot dead in Rawalpindi during house robbery attempt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead a NAB court District & Session Judge Azad Kashmir who showed resistance during a robbery attempt in the Rawat area.

Police rushed to crime scene soon after the incident.

Five armed robbers entered the house of Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq and made family hostage on gunpoint.

While the judge offered resistance over robbery attempt, however, the bandits opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries to him.

He was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, One of the robbers was also injured and arrested as a result of exchange of fire.

City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the incident and directed SP Saddar to arrest the culprits involved in heinous crime.