Judge Supreme Court, Corps Commander, others condole demise of former CJ Balochistan High Court

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Senior Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Sunday offered condolences over the demise of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Mohammad Noor Meskanzai.

Former Chief Justice BHC was shot dead by unknown assailants in his native town Kharan, while he was coming out of the mosque after the Isha prayer, the other day.

Prominent among others who offered condolences to the bereaved family of the slain justice included Additional Chief Secretary Balochistan Zahid Saleem, Balochistan High Court Judges including Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Ijaz Swati, Justice Abdullah Baloch, Justice Nazir Ahmed Longo, Justice Rozi Khan Bardich, Justice Iqbal Kasi, Justice Zaheer Khan Kakar, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch, Justice Shaukat Rukhshani, senior lawyer Zahoor Mengal, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saifullah Khaitran, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr.

Khudae Rahim Mirwani, DIG Rukhshan Range Nazir Ahmed Kurd, SP Asif Halim Baloch, Member Provincial Assembly Sana Baloch and former Provincial Minister Mir. Mujibur Rahman Muhammad Hasani.