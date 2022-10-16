UrduPoint.com

Judge Supreme Court, Corps Commander, Others Condole Demise Of Former CJ Balochistan High Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Judge Supreme Court, Corps Commander, others condole demise of former CJ Balochistan High Court

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Senior Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Sunday offered condolences over the demise of former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Mohammad Noor Meskanzai.

Former Chief Justice BHC was shot dead by unknown assailants in his native town Kharan, while he was coming out of the mosque after the Isha prayer, the other day.

Prominent among others who offered condolences to the bereaved family of the slain justice included Additional Chief Secretary Balochistan Zahid Saleem, Balochistan High Court Judges including Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Ijaz Swati, Justice Abdullah Baloch, Justice Nazir Ahmed Longo, Justice Rozi Khan Bardich, Justice Iqbal Kasi, Justice Zaheer Khan Kakar, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch, Justice Shaukat Rukhshani, senior lawyer Zahoor Mengal, Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saifullah Khaitran, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Dr.

Khudae Rahim Mirwani, DIG Rukhshan Range Nazir Ahmed Kurd, SP Asif Halim Baloch, Member Provincial Assembly Sana Baloch and former Provincial Minister Mir. Mujibur Rahman Muhammad Hasani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Chief Justice Afghanistan Balochistan Supreme Court Quetta Provincial Assembly Kharan Sunday Prayer Mosque Family Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

11 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

20 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.