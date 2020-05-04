Judge tested positive for Covid-19 in district Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

A district & sessions court's judge has tested positive for the novel corona virus (Covid-19) on May 3 (Sunday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A district & sessions court's judge has tested positive for the novel corona virus (Covid-19) on May 3 (Sunday).

He has placed himself in self-quarantine.

The District Judiciary KP is functioning at the bare minimum capacity on account of declaration of public holidays by the Provincial Government and only dealing in urgent civil/criminal matters, says a news release issued by Peshawar High Court.

Thus the Judicial Officers are performing their duties in rotation.

As per reports received till date no other Judicial Officer or staff of District Judiciary Tank has been found positive for Corona (Covide-19), the statement said.