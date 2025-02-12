Judge Threat Case: Court Awaits High Court's Decision
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday requested the High Court to allow a jail trial for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in a case involving allegations of threatening a female judge.
The proceedings, led by Civil Judge Muhammad Mureed Abbas, have been adjourned pending a response from the High Court.
During the hearing at the District and Sessions Court, PTI founder lawyer, Sardar Masroof, appeared on his behalf.
Judge Abbas reviewed the case against PTI founder, who is accused of threatening a female judge.
The judge remarked that a request for a jail trial had been sent to the High Court two to three dates prior, but no response has been received yet. He that once the report is submitted, the case will be adjourned without setting a new date.
The defence lawyer informed the court that the case was listed for the day. Following the discussion, the court decided to adjourn the hearing until further notice, awaiting the High Court's decision on the jail trial request.
