Open Menu

Judge Threat Case: Court Awaits High Court's Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:59 PM

Judge threat case: Court awaits High Court's decision

The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday requested the High Court to allow a jail trial for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in a case involving allegations of threatening a female judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Wednesday requested the High Court to allow a jail trial for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in a case involving allegations of threatening a female judge.

The proceedings, led by Civil Judge Muhammad Mureed Abbas, have been adjourned pending a response from the High Court.

During the hearing at the District and Sessions Court, PTI founder lawyer, Sardar Masroof, appeared on his behalf.

Judge Abbas reviewed the case against PTI founder, who is accused of threatening a female judge.

The judge remarked that a request for a jail trial had been sent to the High Court two to three dates prior, but no response has been received yet. He that once the report is submitted, the case will be adjourned without setting a new date.

The defence lawyer informed the court that the case was listed for the day. Following the discussion, the court decided to adjourn the hearing until further notice, awaiting the High Court's decision on the jail trial request.

Recent Stories

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep ..

Von Allmen claims second world gold as Swiss sweep team combined

2 minutes ago
 Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes powe ..

Technical fault at 132 KV grid station causes power suspension to key feeders

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

Putin, Syria's new leader held phone call: Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

US stocks fall as inflation unexpectedly heats up

15 minutes ago
 'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new gov ..

'We reject exclusion, quotas; formation of new government will be based on compe ..

31 minutes ago
 Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

8 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart o ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

31 minutes ago
 Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costum ..

Ten hurt in fire at Rio de Janeiro carnival costume factory

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcem ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Enforcement Committee

8 minutes ago
 Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

Libyan minister wounded in assassination attempt

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

Pakistan reports 2nd polio case

8 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, ..

Mirpurkhas Division cracks down on road accidents, Commissioner vows to enforce ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan