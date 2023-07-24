Judge threatening case adjourned

A civil court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of the woman judge threatening case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief till next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :A civil court of Islamabad on Monday adjourned hearing of the woman judge threatening case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief till next month.

Civil Judge Malik Aman heard the case against the former prime minister regarding his threatening remarks about a female judge during his speech in F-9 Park Islamabad.

The PTI chief before the court along with his lawyers and marked his attendance.

During the hearing, the judge asked about the date of September when the accused would be able attend the proceedings. The PTI chief's counsel informed the court that they could tell the court after consultation.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned.