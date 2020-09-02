UrduPoint.com
Judge Video Case; Court Issues Arrest Warrants Against Accused

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:56 PM

An Anti Cyber Crime Court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Mian Tariq and Raza Khan, the main accused in former judge Arshad Malik video scandal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :An Anti Cyber Crime Court on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Mian Tariq and Raza Khan, the main accused in former judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

ACCC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan conducted hearing on the above case and expressed displeasure over absence of the two accused.

The two accused filed exemption from hearing case which was rejected by the court.

The court imposed Rs10,000 fine on the accused over not appearance and issued bailable arrest warrants against them.

The hearing of the case then adjourned till September 8.

