Judge video leak case adjourned till April 14

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing till April 14, in bail plea of a suspect Faisal Shaheen who allegedly made the controversial video of the former accountability court judge Arshad Malik through cellular phone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday adjourned the hearing till April 14, in bail plea of a suspect Faisal Shaheen who allegedly made the controversial video of the former accountability court judge Arshad Malik through cellular phone.

The hearing was adjourned by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without proceedings as no lawyer appeared before the court in the case.