Judge video leak case: ATC adjourns hearing till April 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :An anti terrorism court (ATC) Thursday adjourned the hearing till April 27, in bail plea of a suspect Faisal Shaheen who allegedly made the controversial video of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik through the hand gadget.

The hearing was adjourned by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan without any further proceedings as no lawyer was appeared before the court.