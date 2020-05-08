Judge video leak case: ATC rejects accused bail

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday rejected the bail of an accused in judge video leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday rejected the bail of an accused in judge video leak case.

The accused Faisal Shaheen allegedly made the controversial video of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik with the help of cellular phone.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan rejected the bail after the completion of arguments from the both sides - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor and accused counsel.