Judge video leak scam: ATC adjourns hearing till May 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik till May 14.

The court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan adjourned the hearing without any further proceedings on the prosecution's appeal as the accused could not be produced before the court due to coronavirus threat.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as accused in the challan produced before the court.

The FIA had also filed a plea in the court seeking arrest warrants of three accused Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf who were already acquitted by the court in the matter.