Judge Video Leak Scandal: Accused's Judicial Remand Extended Till Sept 23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:32 PM
A district and sessions court Monday extended the judicial remand of Mian Tariq Mahmood, an alleged accused of video leak scandal of an accountability court judge Arshad Malik case till September 23
Judicial Magistrate Saqib Jawad expressed anger over delay in submission of challan and ordered the FIA to submit a challan in the case.
The court said the FIA would be served a show-cause notice if the challan did not submit in the court as it had already been delayed.
The accused's lawyer informed the court that others arrested in the case have been acquitted.
O this, the judge said their case was different.