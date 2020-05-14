(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday dismissed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s plea seeking arrest warrants of three alleged suspects in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik controversial video leak scandal.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan dismissed the petition and said the accused - Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yusaf - were acquitted by a court of law after the completion of proceedings and it was not possible to issue the arrest warrants in the same matter.