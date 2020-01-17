Judge video Scandal: ATC rejects post-arrest bail of key suspect Hamza Arif

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected the post-arrest bail plea of key suspect, Hamza Arif in judge video scandal case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has rejected the post-arrest bail plea of key suspect, Hamza Arif in judge video scandal case.ATC no 1 judge Shahrukh Arjumand took up the case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, deputy attorney general Tayyab Shah, investigation officer Azmat and counsel of applicant Imran Jadoon appeared before the court.Imran, counsel of suspect, informed the court that bail plea was taken back upon the basis of court jurisdiction of terrorism court no 1.

Deputy Attorney General told the court that applicant didn't attach the plea withdrawn by him with the present plea; therefore court should dismiss the bail plea of suspect.Court while approving the pray of deputy attorney general rejected the post-arrest bail of suspect.It is vital to mention here that video scandal suspect Hamza Butt had confessed before court under section 164 that he played a role of facilitator in the Judge Video Scandal and provided video to Nasir But, key suspect of judge video scandal.