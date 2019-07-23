UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Video Scandal: Attorney General Assists Supreme Court Of Pakistan (SCP) For Proceedings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:57 PM

Judge video scandal: Attorney general assists Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) for proceedings

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday resumed hearing of three petitions on the video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and acquitted him in the Flagship Investments reference

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday resumed hearing of three petitions on the video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and acquitted him in the Flagship Investments reference.A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed presided over the hearing of the petitions seeking a directive from the apex court for the constitution of an inquiry committee or a judicial commission to probe the matter.The CJP asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor to assist the court about the proceedings and the directions to follow over the controversial matter.The attorney general told the court that the petitions have pleaded with the court to constitute a judicial commission to investigate into the matter."One of the petitions has also requested the court to take an action against judge Arshad Malik," he apprised the bench, adding that all facts have been revealed and the judge has also submitted his affidavit [as a rebuttal to Maryam Nawaz s press conference in which she leaked the video].

Furthermore, he told the court that the judge has also submitted a �complaint' with the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber crime wing under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA).On July 16, the Supreme Court took up three petitions seeking a thorough probe into the video leak controversy, and had asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor's assistance in reaching a proper option on diverse issues regarding the matter.However, on that day, the attorney general was present in Hague for hearing the verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.Thereby, the chief justice summoned Mansoor on July 23 (today) saying the court had to determine whether it should order a re-trial or re-writing of the conviction order based on the same evidence or just wait for the decision of the appeal against the conviction which was pending before the IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Scandal Same Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency July 2016 Islamabad High Court All From Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

13 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

20 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

27 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

43 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

53 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.