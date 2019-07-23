Judge video scandal: Attorney general assists Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) for proceedings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday resumed hearing of three petitions on the video scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik who had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and acquitted him in the Flagship Investments reference

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed presided over the hearing of the petitions seeking a directive from the apex court for the constitution of an inquiry committee or a judicial commission to probe the matter.The CJP asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor to assist the court about the proceedings and the directions to follow over the controversial matter.The attorney general told the court that the petitions have pleaded with the court to constitute a judicial commission to investigate into the matter."One of the petitions has also requested the court to take an action against judge Arshad Malik," he apprised the bench, adding that all facts have been revealed and the judge has also submitted his affidavit [as a rebuttal to Maryam Nawaz s press conference in which she leaked the video].

Furthermore, he told the court that the judge has also submitted a �complaint' with the Federal Investigation Agency's cyber crime wing under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA).On July 16, the Supreme Court took up three petitions seeking a thorough probe into the video leak controversy, and had asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor's assistance in reaching a proper option on diverse issues regarding the matter.However, on that day, the attorney general was present in Hague for hearing the verdict by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.Thereby, the chief justice summoned Mansoor on July 23 (today) saying the court had to determine whether it should order a re-trial or re-writing of the conviction order based on the same evidence or just wait for the decision of the appeal against the conviction which was pending before the IHC.