Judge video Scandal case: ATC reserves judgment upon bail plea

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has reserved the judgment in judge video scandal case after hearing the arguments upon bail plea of co-accused Hamza But.ATC judge Javad Abbas Hassan took up the case for hearing on Friday.

During the course of hearing, Counsel of Hamza But took the plea that Hamza But had only provided laptop to Nasir But and he himself have no relation with the video Scandal.On the other hand, FIA has opposed the bail plea.Bail plea of the suspect had already rejected after putting an objection over it.