Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 07:43 PM

Judge Video Scandal case: Interim bail plea of main accused Nasir Janjua dismissed

Islamabad Cyber Crime Court has dismissed bail before arrest plea of the three suspects including prime accused Nasir Janjua in Judge Video Scandal case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd September, 2019) Islamabad Cyber Crime Court has dismissed bail before arrest plea of the three suspects including prime accused Nasir Janjua in Judge Video Scandal case.All the three accused including Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Sharif were arrested following rejection of their bail before arrest plea on Monday.The bail before arrest application of accused persons in former Judge Arshid Malik video scandal case came up before the special judge central Islamabad for hearing.

Prime accused Nasir Janjua and Khurram Yousuf appeared in the court.Defence counsel told the court that as per FIA report Nasir Butt evolved plan of video recording. Video of Judge Arshid Malik was made at different places including Jati Umra.

The accused have no direct hand in the blackmailing of judge nor have these people made video.FIA Assistant Director Legal Kalim Ullah Tarar took the plea more investigation is needed from the accused after arresting them.

Credible evidence are found against these accused. All have special role in the matter.Judge Tahir Mehmood inquired has Nasir Janjua name been mentioned anywhere in the report.

The defence counsel while refusing it said no allegation has been leveled against his client nor have the evidence provided.

The name of those who participated in press conference were included in the case.The court dismissed the bail before arrest plea in respect of Nasir Janjua, Ghulam Jillani and Khurram Yousuf. All the three accused were arrested soon after they came out of court's premises.On the other hand Mian Tariq arrested in former judge Arshid Malik video scandal case was presented in the court of Shaista Kundi on expiry of remand.

Reply could not be filed from FIA.Talking to media men Mian Tariq said according to Judge Arshid Malik he met me two times one meeting took place in 2003 when he came up to my shop in connection with repair work of his tv while I was running no TV shop in 2003.

While I set up TV shop in 2005. My son Faisal Tariq is missing since July 10. I request Chief Justice of Pakistan to order for tracing my son.The court while extending judicial remand of Mian Tariq for 14 days ordered to present him on September 16.

