UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Video Scandal Case; SC Registrar's Office Raises Objections In Review Petition

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Judge video scandal case; SC Registrar's office raises objections in review petition

The registrar office of Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday returned back a review petition, filed against the video scandal verdict, after raising objections on it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The registrar office of Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday returned back a review petition, filed against the video scandal verdict, after raising objections on it.

Ikram Chaudhry advocate had filed the petition in the SC against its judgement in the former Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik video scandal.

The registrar office said that the filed review petition didn't have pages in order, nor its index was right.

The office later instructed that filed the review petition again by removingraised objections.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Scandal Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

160,000 volunteers to serve National Day celebrati ..

13 seconds ago

Pesco recovers RS 1.24 million from defaulters

7 minutes ago

EU Proposes Creating Unified Taxonomy for Environm ..

7 minutes ago

70 years of Communist China

7 minutes ago

Water course improvement, poultry scheme launched ..

8 minutes ago

MoHAP launches internship programme for nursing gr ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.