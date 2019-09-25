The registrar office of Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday returned back a review petition, filed against the video scandal verdict, after raising objections on it

Ikram Chaudhry advocate had filed the petition in the SC against its judgement in the former Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik video scandal.

The registrar office said that the filed review petition didn't have pages in order, nor its index was right.

The office later instructed that filed the review petition again by removingraised objections.