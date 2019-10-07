Judge video scandal: FIA files plea seeking shifting of case in ATC from AECC

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a petition seeking shifting of the judge video case to Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) from Anti-electronic crime court.Anti-electronic crime court took up the video scandal case for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing,

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has filed a petition seeking shifting of the judge video case to Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) from Anti-electronic crime court.Anti-electronic crime court took up the video scandal case for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing, FIA didn't file complete Challan of case despite court strict orders.

FIA while inflicting terrorism sections upon suspects of judge video scandal filed plea to shift the case in Anti-Terrorism court.Court has sought arguments from prosecutor FIA upon next hearing.Upon previous hearing, FIA didn't present complete Challan of the case despite court orders and court while expressing displeasure over it had remarked that FIA committed contempt of court by not filing Challan of case.