Judge Video Scandal: Nawaz Sharif Resorts To IHC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Judge Video Scandal: Nawaz Sharif resorts to IHC

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has resorted to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with judge video scandal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has resorted to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with judge video scandal.Through a miscellaneous petition filed by Nawaz Sharif in IHC, the court has been requested to make affidavit of Judge Arshid Malik and press release a part of appeal.

It has been prayed in the petition that view point of only one side has come from statement of Judge Arshid Malik.

The stance of other side should also be heard with reference to judge video scandal. The evidence of judge video scandal should be reviewed before deciding the appeal plea.Khawaja Haris counsel for Nawaz Sharif filed the miscellaneous petition.Hearing in respect of appeal plea filed by Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference will take place on Monday.It is pertinent to mention several more arrests have been made recently in judge video scandal.

