Judge Visits Central Jail Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 04:36 PM

District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haque visited Central Jail Bahawalpur and inspected facilities being provided to prisoners

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haque visited Central Jail Bahawalpur and inspected facilities being provided to prisoners.

According to a press release issued here, the judge visited the jail along with Civil Judge Bahawalpur Kaleem-Ullah Bhatti on the Lahore High Court directions.

The judges inspected women ward, jail hospital and jail kitchen.

The district and sessions judge directed to jail authorities to set free nine prisoners who were in jail over their involvement in minor offenses.

Jail Superintendent Tauqeer Khan and Deputy Superintendent Asad Tariq gave briefing to the judges about the facilities being given to the inmates.

