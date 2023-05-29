Judge visits central jail, orders release of 6 inmates

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Additional District & Session Judge Muhammad Tariq Ayub, along with Judicial Magistrate Sajid Bilal, visited central jail and ordered for releasing six prisoners, here on Monday.

Both judicial officers went to the jail hospital, women barracks, kitchen and other barracks and inquired about facilities being provided to inmates in jail.

They expressed satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken in the jail by the management.

Additional Superintendent Jail Muhammad Akram Gujjar briefed the officers about administrative and security measures in and outside the jail.