UrduPoint.com

Judge Visits Central Jail, Orders Release Of 6 Inmates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Judge visits central jail, orders release of 6 inmates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Additional District & Session Judge Muhammad Tariq Ayub, along with Judicial Magistrate Sajid Bilal, visited central jail and ordered for releasing six prisoners, here on Monday.

Both judicial officers went to the jail hospital, women barracks, kitchen and other barracks and inquired about facilities being provided to inmates in jail.

They expressed satisfaction over the administrative and security measures taken in the jail by the management.

Additional Superintendent Jail Muhammad Akram Gujjar briefed the officers about administrative and security measures in and outside the jail.

Related Topics

Jail Women

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

7 minutes ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

21 minutes ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

21 minutes ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

21 minutes ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

21 minutes ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.