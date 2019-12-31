Judge visits district jail Jhang

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Rana Tariq Mahmood, along with Civil Judge Qamar Abbas Ranjha, visited the district jail on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Rana Tariq Mahmood, along with Civil Judge Qamar Abbas Ranjha, visited the district jail on Tuesday.

He went to different sections of the jail and listened to prisoners' problems.

He distributed blankets and warm clothes among female and juvenile prisoners.

He ordered for ensuring safety of all prisoners in cold weather and release of 18 prisoners involved in minor crimes.