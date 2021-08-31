Judge visits district jail, sets free 5 prisoners:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Anjum Raza Syed, along with Civil Judge Shafqat Hussain Dahir, Tuesday visited the District Jail Sargodha and ordered releasing five prisoners involved in minor crimes.

The AD&SJ also inspected different blocks of the jail and checked meal and security arrangements available for the prisoners.

He appreciated the administration for provision of quality food and cleanliness arrangements.

He also visited the female and children blocks and listened to their problems.

Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Akhter Iqbal and Deputy Superintendent Allah Ditta were also present.